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EntertheStars: Collared & Tagged Zombie Deer Study & Other Headlines [16.11.2021]
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31 views • November 17, 2021
Yesterday's show in case you missed it: https://youtu.be/SQjIwnI_IoI
zombie deer study: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mza6RP7uYc
vaca seen trial whistleblower
https://www.totalhealth.co.uk/blog/bmj-reports-covid-19-vaccine-trial-whistleblower
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-school-buses-may-never-120050013.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/lawmakers-want-vaccination-negative-test-190404127.html
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/15/politics/biden-signing-ceremony-infrastructure-bill-white-house/index.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roslynlayton/2021/09/02/whats-in-the-broadband-component-of-the-infrastructure-bill/?sh=6b8082bc2362
https://flolive.net/blog/5g-can-accelerate-the-promise-of-bidens-infrastructure-bill-heres-how/
3,490 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1bMcJvc_oXs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
zombie deer study: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mza6RP7uYc
vaca seen trial whistleblower
https://www.totalhealth.co.uk/blog/bmj-reports-covid-19-vaccine-trial-whistleblower
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-school-buses-may-never-120050013.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/lawmakers-want-vaccination-negative-test-190404127.html
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/15/politics/biden-signing-ceremony-infrastructure-bill-white-house/index.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roslynlayton/2021/09/02/whats-in-the-broadband-component-of-the-infrastructure-bill/?sh=6b8082bc2362
https://flolive.net/blog/5g-can-accelerate-the-promise-of-bidens-infrastructure-bill-heres-how/
3,490 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1bMcJvc_oXs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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