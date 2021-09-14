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Renuncia masiva de militares de EEUU que se oponen al mandato de 'vacuna' de Covid19. - Subtítulos en Español
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101 views • September 14, 2021
13/09/2021. Explosiva denuncia de militar que revela como 12 pilotos de aviones de guerra F22, junto con decenas de militares activos, han renunciado a sus cargos al oponerse al mandato de 'vacuna' de Covid19 ordenado por Biden para todo el personal militar activo. Según el denunciante, las fuerzas militares americanas han sido comprometidas con estas renuncias, poniendo en grave riesgo a la nación.
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