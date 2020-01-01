© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to release your own TMJ - Jaw Bone Joint
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • January 01, 2020
This video shows how to release the muscles of the jaw joint (Temporal mandibular joint)
Gentle to firm massage on the muscles connecting the joint which can be very tight and restrictive.
Thoughts affect this joint, 50% of nerve signals travel up the back of it, it is very responsive to how we think and act.
This is a good technique for those who clench or grind there teeth.
Infections in the wisdom teeth cavitation's creates irritations can can cause the clenching.
Here's how to relax, release stretch the muscles for some self love of our jaw.
For more information on health check out www.grangevillehealing.com
Gentle to firm massage on the muscles connecting the joint which can be very tight and restrictive.
Thoughts affect this joint, 50% of nerve signals travel up the back of it, it is very responsive to how we think and act.
This is a good technique for those who clench or grind there teeth.
Infections in the wisdom teeth cavitation's creates irritations can can cause the clenching.
Here's how to relax, release stretch the muscles for some self love of our jaw.
For more information on health check out www.grangevillehealing.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.