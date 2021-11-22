An American nurse said people dying from vaccine not CCP virus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/17/2021 An American nurse said that most of the patients in the local hospital who got COVID were vaccinated, but there were few who were not vaccinated. Some of the vaccinated people have necrotic fingers and toes, some have cardiovascular disease such as myocarditis, and some have strokes. Remdesivir does not work at all and can cause all kinds of organ failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome or pneumothorax in patients.