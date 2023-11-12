FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:



Psalm 107:19-22

Holy Sabbath Day Prayer, 20231111

O my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary Blood-Bought Sacrifice through His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

My Merciful Father, when Your chosen people Israel:

19 Cried out to You in their troubles, You saved them out of their distresses.

20 As the JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD our BANNER and DELIVERER, and because of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, You delivered them from their destructions.

21 Oh, that men and women would give thanks to You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD our SHEPHERD for Your daily goodness, and for Your wonderful works to Your children!

22 My JEHOVAH, I shall sacrifice the sacrifices of thanksgiving, and declare Your works with rejoicing.

Thank You Glorious Father for the Divine deliverances of Your chosen people Israel and redeemed Christians. Moreover, thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 107:19-22 personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

