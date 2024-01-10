Kiev Gets Ready For Russian Offensive On New Front

Russian drones and missiles continue to destroy the Ukrainian military infrastructure. Last night was no exception.

Russian strikes were reported in the Kherson, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the Ukrainian rear areas near the frontlines.

Explosions thundered in Konstantinovka which is under the control of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Strikes hit the Ukrainian military personnel in Kurakhovo, towards which Russian troops are advancing after the liberation of Maryinka.

The border Kharkiv region is coming under massive Russian attacks almost every night. In particular, Russian strikes intensified after Ukrainian terrorist attack on civilians in the Russian city of Belgorod on the New Year’s Eve.

It was reported that several more military-industrial facilities in the Kharkiv region were damaged as a result of the strikes last night. The local authorities confirmed at least three strikes.

One of the targets was the local Aircraft Factory, which was upgraded for the production of rockets and cruise missiles a few years ago. Warehouses with military equipment were also destroyed in the area of the Kharkov-Severny airfield.

The areas of deployment of military Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the east of the Kharkiv region also came under attack. The strikes were reported in Kupyansk.

The day before, Ukrainian generals, led by the Minister of Defense, came there to hold an operational meeting with the commanders of the Ukrainian army.

Despite the attempts of the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces to assure the public that the Ukrainian army has “no problems” near Kupyansk, the military leadership was very interested in the situation in this area. Reports from the front confirm that Ukrainian units are experiencing difficulties in this area, largely due to the lack of trained reserves.

The Ukrainian command is forced to deploy strategic reserves to strengthen defense on other fronts, where Russian forces continue their active offensive.

The visit of the top military leadership to Kupyansk signals the growing importance of this area, where, it would seem, neither side has conducted large-scale operations in recent months. Despite the constant local attacks of the Russian army, the Ukrainian military is trying to hold positions and prevent a breakthrough of their defense.

It may be suposed that the Ukrainian command is preparing some kind of operation in this area. However, quite the opposite is possible.

Ukrainian sources have been massively reporting that Russia may open a new front – in the north-east of Ukraine. They explain the possibility of a Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region with intensified strikes, including in close proximity to the border.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front