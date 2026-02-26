black Generational Wealth Gap - The Slavery Excuse Is a Total Fabrication: black History Didn’t Happen (Like they say it did)

The racial wealth gap between Black and White Americans persists despite historical policy changes and resource allocations, with debates centering on historical legacies versus contemporary cultural and behavioral factors.

View the full article and source credits at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/black-generational-wealth-gap-the

#RacialWealthGap #BlackWealth #WealthDisparity #EconomicInequality #CulturalFactors