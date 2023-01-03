The Protests of the NFSC Fellow Fighters Are Spontaneous and Promotion of the Truth

https://gnews.org/articles/650635
Summary：12/26/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 37: Our protest was spontaneous and legal and peaceful. We stood on the side of justice and promoted the truth while the Chinese Communist Party lackeys threatened us and physically harmed us.
