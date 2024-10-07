Thrilling footage shows Russian troops advancing, retaking the village of Obukhovka in the Kursk region, and they took control of the settlement in the first 24 hours of the fighting, while Ukrainian militants who remained in the surrounding forest belt were crushed. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the assault on October 6, 2024, showing a platoon-scale mechanized assault by the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, the fighting is taking place along the forest line southeast of Obukhovka, where Zelensky's troops have temporarily taken refuge. Supported by ATGM and drones, five marines take up this position, three of them carrying out a shooting attack, while the other two come from the opposite side.

This is not a mobile war, but a real war, where Russian marines enter the assault group, storming houses. Due to continuous monitoring using UAV, it was possible to detect the main points of resistance, and drive the enemy away from their strongholds, the houses of Russian residents. Immediate action was taken including a successful direct hit of an anti-tank missile from a distance of several meters from the first house in the village. Meanwhile, Russian drone operators gave them molotov cocktails, driving out those who were hiding in panic in forest plantations, disabling them and destroying military equipment.

During the storming, Kiev's troops resisted, not wanting to give up their positions and tried to counterattack, but the Ukrainians did not succeed. Despite all the means, with 120-mm mines, cluster bombs, kamikaze drones, and continuous shelling, Russian troops held the village for three days. When reinforcements arrived, the Marines now managed to clear Obukhovka after an assault on the nearby forest area, which deactivated about 35 militants, and the survivors surrendered. As a result of fierce fighting, trophies were collected in Obukhovka. The marines managed to seize Western-made weapons, flags of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and personal belongings of the nationalists. According to the Marines, among those killed and captured were Ukrainian border guards, Polish mercenaries, and soldiers from two brigades. We disabled them all, all of them," the commander of the assault group said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/