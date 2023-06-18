Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NIGHT SHADOW 06172023 -- Military Movements in USA and Tanks In the Streets - Something Is Up!!
1127 views
channel image
NIGHT SHADOWS
Published 17 hours ago |

This is a short shout-out to give you a heads up of massive military movements within the United States being reported, especially in California and Idaho but also in many other areas. Something is up, and we could be going under martial law next week - rumors of possible conflict with Russia also in the wind. No one seems to know what, why or how, but sooner or later we do under military rule. We have warned of this for years - is it now here? 

Keywords
stewartbestnightshadowslarrywtaylormilitarymovements

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket