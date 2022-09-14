Create New Account
Arsenic & Old “COVID” w/ Caroline Coram & Sebastien Powell
67 views
Sol Luckman Uncensored
Published 2 months ago

📝 Today, I’m thrilled to welcome a real dynamic duo, Sebastien Powell (https://sebastienpowell.substack.com) and Caroline Coram (https://carolinecoram.substack.com), who have co-authored a number of popular articles on Substack that simply eviscerate, with abundant and redundant detail, the prevailing scientific hogwash known as germ theory.

SHOW LINKS

💣 On Infectious Diseases & Contagion https://sebastienpowell.substack.com/p/on-infectious-diseases-and-contagion

💣 SMON: A Case Study: https://sebastienpowell.substack.com/p/smon-a-case-study

💣 Probiotics, Antibiotics & Arsenic https://carolinecoram.substack.com/p/probiotics-antibiotics-and-arsenic

💣 Fat Busting the Obesity Pandemic via the Croissant Diet w/ Brad Marshall https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJi_ruiVTDg&t=1s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💣 Living Systems in Evolution https://snooze2awaken.com/2015/03/20/living-systems-in-evolution

💣 What Our Human Genome Tells Us https://snooze2awaken.com/2015/01/26/what-our-human-genome-tells-us

