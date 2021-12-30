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2021 STARTED WITH THIS HALF TRUTH, LETS START 2022 WITH THE WHOLE TRUTH INSTEAD
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10 views • December 30, 2021
On Dec 31 2020 Pfizer emphasized a half truth from their report. This may have set the year off horribly wrong, causing all kinds of devastation. Decisions were made based on incomplete information which made informed consent impossible. Let's start 2022 with the whole truth instead (at least on this one small point, which is not so very small) so we can kick off this new year in a much much better way.
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