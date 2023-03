[Nov 30, 2015] Kent Hovind, the KJV and Flat Earth (1.7K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this segment of a previous episode, I address Kent Hovind's response to the Flat Earth topic. I also talk about the KJV, Isaiah 40:22 and the difference between a circle and a ball. Finally, I show, through various testimonies why this topic is anything but irrelevant.





