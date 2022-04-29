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Be Selective In Your Mining Companies If Inflation Continues
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61 views • April 29, 2022
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It’s time to start worrying about inflation. Although inflation has been rising in the past few years, prices will continue to accelerate through 2022. The Federal Reserve will try to intervene
Silver & Gold is the classic inflation hedge. Early inflations were caused by the debasement of "money". A king would substitute a cheap metal such as copper for some silver and gold. Those who hold precious metals rather than fiat money minted by the government, preserved purchasing power.
Watch this video on Be Selective In Your Mining Companies If Inflation Continues, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Be Selective In Your Mining Companies If Inflation Continues.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
It’s time to start worrying about inflation. Although inflation has been rising in the past few years, prices will continue to accelerate through 2022. The Federal Reserve will try to intervene
Silver & Gold is the classic inflation hedge. Early inflations were caused by the debasement of "money". A king would substitute a cheap metal such as copper for some silver and gold. Those who hold precious metals rather than fiat money minted by the government, preserved purchasing power.
Watch this video on Be Selective In Your Mining Companies If Inflation Continues, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Be Selective In Your Mining Companies If Inflation Continues.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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