Israeli politician lashes out at Netanyahu for seeking pardon over his crimes - ENG text

Israeli politician lashes out at Netanyahu for seeking pardon over his crimes

💬 "For years we've been saying that cases against you are being fabricated. But in reality, you fabricated them yourselves and quickly sought a pardon from Trump and Herzog," Yair Lapid said.

Adding:

Breaking down the $108B Paramount bid for WB: What Jared Kushner’s involvement means for Netflix

👉Netflix, the streaming titan with 300 million subscribers, thought it had clinched a deal to buy Warner Bros Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming assets on December 5. The proposal:

🔴 Involved a cash-and-stock deal valued at $72 billion in equity & $82.7 billion in enterprise value

🔴 Followed intense bidding from rivals like Paramount Skydance and Comcast

🔴 Would have positioned Netflix to dominate streaming by absorbing iconic franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and DC Comics

🔴 Carved up WB to exclude cable assets like CNN and TBS, spinning them into a separate "Discovery Global"

Hostile bidder backed by Gulf billions?

Just days later, Paramount Global — rebranded under Skydance CEO David Ellison — launched a hostile all-cash $108 billion counteroffer for the entire Warner Bros. Discovery firm.

🌏 $30-per-share cash offer includes financing from Affinity Partners, the investment firm run by Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, several Middle Eastern government-run investment funds, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison - father of Paramount head David Ellison

🌏 It represents 139% premium over the company's value from before the buyout talks started

🌏 It bests Netflix's $27.75 per share offer that mixes cash and stock

📌 Larry Ellison called Trump after the Netflix deal was announced to warn him the transaction would hurt competition, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Notably, both offers faces regulatory scrutiny, as merging two major TV operators or streamers could give a single company control over nearly everything Americans watch — a concern flagged last month by Democratic senators.

➡️ If Warner Bros bites Paramount’s offer, it owes Netflix a $2.8 billion breakup fee.

➡️ Meanwhile, Netflix would be on the hook for a staggering $5.8 billion if its own deal collapses.

The Warner Bros. Discovery board says it will review Paramount’s offer but isn’t changing its Netflix stance.

🗣 Trump said on Monday that neither bidding party "are friends of mine," and claimed he had not spoken to Kushner about the Paramount bid.