Return to the Black Rock Dream 6-29-24 to 7-2-24

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ in which He takes me back to the magnetic black rocks and speaks to me of its effects on our world during the rest of the end of days.

Revelation 17:4 These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.

Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

***Prayer email is no longer available. Please submit prayer requests on our Telegram My lovely Jesus Ministry Private group. See Link below. *****

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84

Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry

Telegram Channel (Comments are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e