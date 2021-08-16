© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Michael Greger: How Much Do Doctors Actually Know About Nutrition?
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 16, 2021
Posted 16August2021 NutritionFacts.org: See if you know more about basic nutrition than most doctors.
A poor diet is the leading cause of death. Your Western Medical Doctor claims to be an "Expert" on Nutrition but can not even pass a simple nutrition test. Beside the Hospital Food in the long run is a real killer.
A poor diet is the leading cause of death. Your Western Medical Doctor claims to be an "Expert" on Nutrition but can not even pass a simple nutrition test. Beside the Hospital Food in the long run is a real killer.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.