Omen !? A reporter asked Janet Yellen how concerned she was about the dollar's current status as the world's reserve currency, but the Treasury Seal answered before she could
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
360 views • 6 months ago

A reporter asked Janet Yellen how concerned she was about the dollar's current status as the world's reserve currency, but her podium answered before she could. The Department of Treasury Seal fell to the floor.

A little info about this Seal from the Treasury Department: 

For nearly two hundred years, the Seal bore the Latin inscription, "Thesaur. Amer. Septent. Sigil." which translates "The Seal of the Treasury of North America." This inscription was changed on the present design to read "The Department of the Treasury."

Other changes to the seal was the addition of the date "1789" to record the year the Department was created. The Seal shows its arms depicting balancing scales (to represent justice), a key (the emblem of official authority) and a chevron with thirteen stars (to represent the original states).


politicseventscurrent
