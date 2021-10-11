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Kalashnikov AK-47 in Slow Motion - Firearms Training & Events in Europe
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202 views • October 11, 2021
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
Description
Kalashnikov AK-47 in Slow Motion - Firearms Training & Events in Europe
Risks Inc569 viewsOct 9, 2021
Kalashnikov AK-47 in Slow Motion - Firearms Training & Events in Europe
We run a full range of firearms, close protection & hostile environment courses for security contractors, law enforcement, NGO’s and also for those seeking unique team building and special event experiences. Info @ https://www.risks-incorporated.com/fi...
Orlando "Andy" Wilson – Risks Inc.
Investigator & Writer etc.
OW Web: www.tohff.com
Risks Inc. Web: www.risks-incorporated.com
Risks Incorporated Links
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/ta...
Online Security Management Courses: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/on...
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson...
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
Description
Kalashnikov AK-47 in Slow Motion - Firearms Training & Events in Europe
Risks Inc569 viewsOct 9, 2021
Kalashnikov AK-47 in Slow Motion - Firearms Training & Events in Europe
We run a full range of firearms, close protection & hostile environment courses for security contractors, law enforcement, NGO’s and also for those seeking unique team building and special event experiences. Info @ https://www.risks-incorporated.com/fi...
Orlando "Andy" Wilson – Risks Inc.
Investigator & Writer etc.
OW Web: www.tohff.com
Risks Inc. Web: www.risks-incorporated.com
Risks Incorporated Links
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/ta...
Online Security Management Courses: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/on...
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson...
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
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