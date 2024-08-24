© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian POW Sergei Zvirovskiy : We are just like meat:
- 'We were treated negatively like we are cannon fodder. I will never come back to the front line. They taught me nothing and I have never been at their brigade training ground. We were just like slaves for them. They forced us to dig trenches. They said it would take three days but it turned out to be seven days. I said goodbye to my life about ten times.'