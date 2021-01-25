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SHAMEFUL: Sleepy Soldiers tossed in the GARAGE!
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80 views • January 25, 2021
Our brothers and sisters in uniform were unceremoniously booted from sleeping in the Capitol cafeteria and were LITERALLY GARAGED in a cold parking garage nearby. Rumors circulating Trump offered to put them up in his hotel, but that remains unconfirmed as time of publishing.
UPDATE: As this story went viral, the troops were allowed back inside the Capitol.
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No Links Today, do your own homework! ;-)
End Music Credit: A Mitsu - Jorg
UPDATE: As this story went viral, the troops were allowed back inside the Capitol.
Where to send tips, buy merch, and my social media links:
https://mewe.com/i/brentlykopopolous
instagram.com/itsbrently
subscribestar.com/itsbrently
twitter.com/cyre2067
https://teespring.com/brently-merch?p...
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App: $cyre2067
No Links Today, do your own homework! ;-)
End Music Credit: A Mitsu - Jorg
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