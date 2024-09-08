BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Update on UK journalist, Sarah Wilkinson, under house arrest
Contrarian
Contrarian
1976 followers
1
58 views • 7 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube chanel The Crispin Flintoff Show, at:-

https://youtu.be/fQlLfYsxBWQ?si=lYjbzuYg7RoWUNvT 8 Sept 2024  SHROPSHIREUK journalist was arrested under terrorism legislation and had her house ransacked. On Wednesday 4th September, we visited her house in Shropshire to show her support and to hear more about how she was coping and her background in journalism. Then on today's live Zoom broadcast, we heard first hand that people power paid off!

Keywords
