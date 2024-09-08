Update on UK journalist, Sarah Wilkinson, under house arrest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube chanel The Crispin Flintoff Show, at:-
https://youtu.be/fQlLfYsxBWQ?si=lYjbzuYg7RoWUNvT 8 Sept 2024 SHROPSHIREUK journalist was arrested under terrorism legislation and had her house ransacked. On Wednesday 4th September, we visited her house in Shropshire to show her support and to hear more about how she was coping and her background in journalism. Then on today's live Zoom broadcast, we heard first hand that people power paid off!