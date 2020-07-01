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Biden is ‘going to drag the economy down’: Former California GOP party chairman
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3 views • July 01, 2020
Former California Republican Party Chairman Tom Del Beccaro talks to FOX Business’ David Asman about Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden promising to end President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. #FoxBusiness
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