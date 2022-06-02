X22 REPORT - Confirmed, Durham Got What He Needed, Election Fraud Exposed, Down She Goes

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Confirmed, Durham Got What He Needed, Election Fraud Exposed, Down She Goes
Durham got exactly what he needed, Barr confirms this. Durham is now moving onto the next phase. Election fraud is being exposed and it is getting worse for the [DS] and the fake news is trying to spin as much as possible, but this will fail. Trump and the patriots are moving forward, each step of the way exposes the [DS] agenda, the people are waking up like we have never seen before. It is almost time to bring down the entire [DS] system, down she goes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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