Elon Musk's War on Apple. Sean Davis with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Sebastian talks to Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, about the ways Elon Musk has been keeping his promises to fix Twitter, and how he is singlehandedly going to war with Big Tech, starting with Apple.

