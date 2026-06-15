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"Trump and Netanyahu’s expectations for the war on Iran were completely WRONG. They suffered HUMILIATION. Iran saved Trump and Netanyahu by agreeing to the ceasefire."
Professor Paul Craig Roberts, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary for Economic Policy, speaking to us on Going Underground.
Source @RT
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