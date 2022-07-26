Defense Politics Asia 24JUL22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 150 (23_7) Summary - Russia strikes Odessa Port & Kanatovo airbase

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https://youtu.be/N82OVuVAehM
This is a summary / SITREP of Day 150's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the afternoon (ukraine time) of Day 151 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.
00:00 Intro
01:21 Introducing DPA Youtube Ukraine War Game
02:51 Missile Strike (Kanatovo Air Base)
05:03 Missile Strike (Odessa Port)
08:39 Mykolaiv Front
10:53 Davydiv Brid Front
11:43 Kryvyi Rih Front
15:32 Zaporizhzhia Line
15:36 Donetsk Front
16:05 Other Fronts
16:24 Crossborder Shellings
16:59 Russian troops returning to Crimea and Krasnodar; Indication of Russian troop rotations
18:45 Projections of restart of Russian assault operations by rotated-in troops
19:30 DPA observations: Chechen forces not seen for some time
20:04 Conclusion
You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine
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