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Defense Politics Asia 24JUL22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 150 (23_7) Summary - Russia strikes Odessa Port & Kanatovo airbase
Delacabra
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72 views • July 26, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA

https://youtu.be/N82OVuVAehM

This is a summary / SITREP of Day 150's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the afternoon (ukraine time) of Day 151 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.

00:00 Intro

01:21 Introducing DPA Youtube Ukraine War Game

02:51 Missile Strike (Kanatovo Air Base)

05:03 Missile Strike (Odessa Port)

08:39 Mykolaiv Front

10:53 Davydiv Brid Front

11:43 Kryvyi Rih Front

15:32 Zaporizhzhia Line

15:36 Donetsk Front

16:05 Other Fronts

16:24 Crossborder Shellings

16:59 Russian troops returning to Crimea and Krasnodar; Indication of Russian troop rotations

18:45 Projections of restart of Russian assault operations by rotated-in troops

19:30 DPA observations: Chechen forces not seen for some time

20:04 Conclusion

You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine


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Keywords
russiabidenputinukrainezelenskyukrainewarukrainerussiawarrussianinvasionukrainerussianwarrussianukrainianwar
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