The WEF Agenda to change Mexico is working just as PLANNED | Redacted with Clayton Morris
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
In a meeting of North American leaders, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked President Biden for not building a wall between the two countries.

So what does that mean about Mexico's stance on South and Central American immigrants? That's to you, Biden! The Biden administration is working against itself with its immigration policy so, ¿quién sabe?

Source: Redacted News

Keywords
mexicoborder crisisillegal immigrantsredactedwefbiden regimeclayton morrissouth american

