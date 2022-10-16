Biggest Corruption Scandal in World History

Mrs. von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, known as Mrs. 4.5 billion doses. Today 10 of us MEPs asked her the following question: When will she present to us, the members of the European Parliament, as well as the EU citizens whom she supposedly represents, the communication she had with Pfizer during the procurement 4.5 billion doses of vaccines at a time when there was absolutely no proof of the effectiveness, and especially not of harmfulness of that product. Imagine, 4 and a half billion doses for 450 million people.

Great Britain is no longer with us, so there are quite a few of us. Based on that calculation, each child, newly born, should receive ten doses of something that no one in the world except two or three people, knows what it contains. This is about secrets, protected patents. Don’t think that any government or European agency knows exactly what is in that product. Nobody knows that. And nobody tells you that.

They approved the vaccine, that pharmaceutical product, just based on statements of the pharmaceutical companies.

They did not get to see any medical research. To date, no medical research has been handed over to the members of the EU Parliament’s covid committee or the European Medical Agency, to anyone.

How is that possible? We are talking about corruption here. The procurement of 4.5 billion products with the intention of injecting them into people, without anyone knowing what is inside, is surely the biggest corruption affair in the history of mankind, not only in the history of the EU.



