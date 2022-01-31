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Yugoslavia a Message for America and Canada
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287 views • January 31, 2022
This is my message for America the Greatest Country in the World. I felt morally obliged to shed light on a very similar chain of events that took place in my country during the 90s. The cause of those events was the same. A constantly emerging ultimate evil. Nihilistic cult that caused hundreds of millions of deaths in the Twentieth Century and countless suffering. Now they want to run that experiment once again. I was a lab mouse of the dictators in my country. That country was Yugoslavia.
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