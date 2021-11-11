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Where Does Robotic Brain Behavior Leave YOU?
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0 view • November 11, 2021
The structure intrinsic to a human being as a reflection of the universal (Vitruvian man) is the complete and perfect expression of a complete thought, the ultimate reference point for matching reality with total truth, but it is now under threat because it hasn't been identified as the point of attraction internally.
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