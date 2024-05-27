Create New Account
Hospitals Murdered Patients 'In Cold Blood' To Meet 'Covid Targets,' Whistleblowers Testify
Published 17 hours ago

Big Pharma, governments, and hospitals around the world are scrambling to cover up the crimes they committed during the Covid pandemic, as the truth finally begins catching up with those who took the opportunity to play god and begin culling the herd.

Protected by the mainstream media, these murderers thought they had committed the perfect crime.

But now, eyewitnesses and family members of the dead are providing powerful testimonies in Covid inquiries that have the potential to bring justice to the bereaved and finally wake up the sleeping masses to what really happened during the pandemic.

As body bags continue to mount people around the world are finally waking up to the harsh reality, the mainstream media has never been less relevant.

We are the news now and it’s our duty to expose the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the global elite until they are held to account.

Mirrored - The People's Voice


