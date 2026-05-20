12 Scientists Gone. Who's Next? Hope and Tivon Live TI Support Group Call.

Defying Targeting Through Faith, Free Energy Innovation, and EMF Protection | Hope & Tivon's Story

Read the Blog Post for this Video here: https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/05/03/defying-targeting-through-faith-free-energy-and-emf-protection-how-two-engineers-found-relief-and-built-a-business-helping-others/

#MissingScientists #DavidWilcockCauseofDeath #TargetedIndividuals #GangStalking #FreeEnergySuppressed #ElectronicHarassment #WilhelmReichFDAraid #Havanasyndromerealcause #shungiteEMFprotectionreal #5Gtargetingsymptomsrelief

What happens when two engineers meet at a free energy build, fall in love, and become targeted for their inventions?

Hope and Tivon are a husband and wife team of American expats living in Morocco. With backgrounds in US Navy engineering, IT, corporate finance, and small business management, they've dedicated their lives to helping people understand the technology being used against God's creation—and how to find relief.

In this powerful conversation, they share:

• How they met building a Tesla-based energy device and fled to Morocco when targeting intensified

• Why patents and investors can be traps for inventors—and what to do instead

• The science behind orgone energy and how layered metal-mineral composites interact with EMF

• Their journey from a targeting level of 10/10 in 2014 to approximately 3/10 today

• Practical solutions including sleeping pods, pendants, pyramids, and property grids

• Diet, detox, and lifestyle changes that support relief

• The connection between missing scientists, Havana syndrome, and emerging technologies

Key Takeaways:

• Open-source and crowdfunding protect inventors better than patents

• Orgone energy products use piezoelectric effects to scatter and absorb EMF

• Metal springs in mattresses act as antennas—foam mattresses recommended

• Pyramids focus energy through the apex, creating protective domes and clearing contaminants

• Heavy metal detox and alkalizing the body reduce the human antenna effect

• Knowledge is the best defense—understand how the technology works

Resources:

• Free 60-page EMF Survival Guide: ftwproject.com (front page signup)

• Scratch-and-dent sales available on Instagram

• Products include pendants, sleeping pods, phone shields, pyramids, pet pendants, headset protectors, and cross pendants

• Cloud busters coming soon

This is not a magic bullet—it's a holistic lifestyle change. But armed with knowledge and practical tools, relief is possible.

00:00:00 - Who are Hope and Tivon?

00:04:05 - How did Hope and Tivon meet?

00:06:44 - What is Tivon's background?

00:09:38 - What types of targeting did they experience?

00:11:21 - How did Hope react when Tivon told her about targeting?

00:16:03 - Why are inventors and scientists targeted?

00:17:28 - Why are patents dangerous for inventors?

00:19:03 - Why are investors traps for inventors?

00:21:53 - What happened to Stanley Meyer?

00:24:54 - How does open source protect inventors?

00:27:44 - What happened to missing scientists?

00:28:55 - What happened to David Wilcock?

00:36:28 - How did they start making orgone products?

00:39:52 - How much did targeting reduce over time?

00:42:46 - Who was Dr. Wilhelm Reich?

00:45:30 - What did the FDA do to Wilhelm Reich?

00:48:58 - How do orgone composites interact with EMF?

00:51:52 - What is in the free EMF Survival Guide?

00:55:31 - What other lifestyle changes help with targeting?

01:01:14 - Do orgone products interfere with electronics?

01:03:27 - How do pyramids work for EMF protection?

01:06:10 - Can pyramids clear chemtrails?

01:07:28 - How do pyramids help with gardening?

01:09:16 - How many wearables do you need in public?

01:12:13 - Do they make headset protectors?

01:31:27 - How do pyramids send energy upward?

01:36:35 - Can you make orgone products yourself?

01:39:37 - Do they have pet pendants?

01:57:17 - What new products are coming soon?

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