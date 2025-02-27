BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Orders FBI to Investigate Bill Gates for 'Blitzing America With Toxic Chemtrails'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
287 followers
3
2 months ago

You've seen them - those eerie, geometric streaks crisscrossing the sky, unnaturally precise, a phenomenon dismissed by the mainstream media in their relentless gaslighting of humanity.

Key members of the Trump administration have seen them too. They've been briefed by high-level investigators who've spent years uncovering the truth. And now, they're ready to act. Their target? The elite masterminds behind the mass spraying of chemtrails, aluminum, barium, toxins-poisoning our air, manipulating the weather, and tightening their grip on global control.

But the real war isn't against the nameless operatives carrying out these crimes - it's against the untouchable overlords who believe they're beyond consequence. That illusion is crumbling. The people are waking up, the fury is boiling over, and the calls for justice are deafening.



Tags: Chemtrails, Bill Gates, Gates, nuremberg 2, nuremberg, Trump, RFK Jr, RFK, Geoengineering, Spraying chemicals, FBI, geometric streaks, crisscrossing, sky, mainstream media, elite masterminds, elite, masterminds, Aluminium, barium, toxins-poisoning, weather

