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DO WE HAVE A GOD OF CONFUSION ?
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42 views • May 21, 2021
What is Truth anymore? There is so much information these days coming at us from every angle...Sometimes it could get so frustrating. So if you are feeling like this, stop and take a breath and know that our GOD, JESUS CHRIST is the WAY the TRUTH and the LIFE. Be still Pray, Stand Firm for what is right in HIS eyes, and know that HE will RETURN to set things RIGHT. The WAY it was meant to be...HIS WAY. MARANATHA!!!
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