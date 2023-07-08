Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW Revival Music Now Here!!!
channel image
Celebrations!
1 Subscribers
29 views
Published Saturday

NEW Revival Music Now Here!!!  Are you ready to re-Christianize North America?  Are you tired of the present road of Deterioration!  Let's Get Back To God!  Only Jesus Christ can Make America Great Again!  Put on All Social Media Every Day!  (In its fullest incarnation, with this lyric and background music, the melody lines, power singer and background choir are easily discernible....)

Keywords
christian musicgospel musicrevival music

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket