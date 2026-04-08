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When Your Doctor Doesn't Believe You: Medical Gaslighting Exposed
NNBLPodcast
NNBLPodcast
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Medical gaslighting is trending on social media for a good reason. Have you ever left a doctor's appointment feeling dismissed, minimized,

or like you were "too emotional" about your own symptoms? You're not alone, and it has a name: medical gaslighting.


In this powerful episode of the New Normal Big Life Podcast, The Wellness Warrior, Antoinette Berrafato brings back clinical insider Dr. Julie Siemers , 45-year nurse educator and patient advocate, to expose exactly how medical gaslighting happens, who it targets most, and what you can do about it RIGHT NOW.


This isn't just theory. Dr. Siemers has seen it from inside the system.

And Antoinette has lived it. Together, they're giving you the language,

the tools, and the confidence to walk into any exam room and be heard.


In this episode:

• What medical gaslighting actually looks like (and how to name it in the moment)

• The difference between gaslighting and a genuine medical disagreement

• Word-for-word scripts to use when your doctor doesn't believe you

• How to advocate for a loved one who cannot speak for themselves

• The 3-step framework to become a partner in your care, not a passive patient

• Red flags that signal it's time to find a new doctor immediately


💡 If this episode helped you, share it with someone who has ever been

dismissed by a doctor. It could change their life.


🌿 New Normal Big Life Podcast drops every Tuesday with bonus episodes for trending topics and breaking news some Thursdays.

Subscribe here → [https://nnbl.blog/podcast/]

─────────────────────────────────

🎙️ ABOUT THE PODCAST Welcome to the New Normal Big Life (NNBL), a health podcast dedicated to empowering your journey with integrative medicine and holistic health strategies. Hosted by Antoinette Lee, "The Wellness Warrior," together with expert guests, we explore practical tips for stress management, overcoming caregiver burnout, living an adventurous life and much more. We cover the "New Normal" of thriving in today's world covering topics like: General Health, Longevity Foundations, Mental Health, Veteran Help, Adventure Lifestyle, and Disaster Preparedness.


CONNECT WITH THE WELLNESS WARRIOR Subscribe for more wellness tips: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClpt56pOeL53qXsGL7n5Jmw?sub_confirmation=1X: https://x.com/NNBLBlogIG: https://www.instagram.com/nnblpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@newnormalbiglifepF: https://www.facebook.com/NewNormalBigLifePodcast/In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/antoinetteleemba/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NewNormalBigLifeListen to New Normal Big Life wherever you get your podcasts

http://NewNormalBigLifePodcast.comW: https://nnbl.blog/new-normal-big-llfe-blog/


⚠️ DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for educational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult your physician or healthcare provider before beginning any new health or wellness program.


#MedicalGaslighting #PatientAdvocacy

#GaslightingAwareness #PatientAdvocate #HealthcareNavigation

#FunctionalMedicine #CaregiverSupport #DoctorPatientRelationship

Keywords
gaslightinggaslightpatient advocacymedical gaslightingpatient advocate
Chapters

00:00— Introduction: Have you ever been dismissed by your doctor?

01:30— Welcome back Dr. Julie Siemers: 45 years inside the system

03:00— What is medical gaslighting? A clinical definition

06:30— Real examples: how gaslighting shows up in exam rooms

10:00— Who gets gaslit most — and why (women + caregivers)

14:00— Gaslighting vs. a second opinion: how to tell the difference

18:00— The exact words to say when you're being dismissed

22:30— Advocating for a loved one who cannot speak for themselves

27:00— 3 steps to become a partner in your care, not a passive patient

31:00— Red flags: when it's time to fire your doctor

35:00— Dr. Siemers' message to every patient who has felt unheard

47:01End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy