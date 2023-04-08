How Divine Mercy Came to Be - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Apr 8, 2023





Jesus told St. Faustina that Divine Mercy was mankind's last hope of salvation. So how did it come to be? The Feast, Image, Novena, Chaplet, and Hour of Mercy make up the Divine Mercy Devotion, but how as it spread around the world? What was the spark that came from Poland that Jesus said would prepare the world for his final coming? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain this incredible story and how the Marian Fathers are playing a critical role in the salvation of the world and how you can be a part of it.





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpwxWIPt__g



