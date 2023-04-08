Create New Account
How Divine Mercy Came to Be - Explaining the Faith
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Apr 8, 2023


Jesus told St. Faustina that Divine Mercy was mankind's last hope of salvation. So how did it come to be? The Feast, Image, Novena, Chaplet, and Hour of Mercy make up the Divine Mercy Devotion, but how as it spread around the world? What was the spark that came from Poland that Jesus said would prepare the world for his final coming? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain this incredible story and how the Marian Fathers are playing a critical role in the salvation of the world and how you can be a part of it.


