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Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 27, 2023
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22 views • July 29, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 28, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 27, 2023.


Dear children, My Son Jesus suffered for love of you, was taken to Calvary and bore the weight of the terrible ingratitude of men.


His Church will drink the bitter chalice of pain.


By the fault of the bad shepherds, the Church will be humiliated, persecuted and brought to Calvary.


I ask you not to retreat. My Jesus walks beside His own.


Be righteous and fear ye not.


Do not fear to defend Jesus and His Church.


There is no victory without a cross. I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.


Be ye faithful to the Gospel and to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.


In the lessons of the past, you will find the strength to win the great battle. Onward!


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis on January 13th, 2022 is very similar to this recent message.


Here are the words of Our Lady to Pedro:


Dear children, bad shepherds will embrace what has always been darkness and many of my poor children will be contaminated.


Open your hearts to the light of truth.


Do not allow half-truth to lead you away from my Son Jesus.


Seek the Lord who loves you and waits for you with open arms.


Difficult days will come for men and women of faith.


The abominable will be embraced and the righteous will be persecuted for loving and defending the truth.


Turn away from all evil and serve the Lord with faithfulness. Do not forget: your victory is in the Lord.


Whatever happens, do not depart from the Church of my Jesus.


I am your Mother, and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion. Accept my calls, and you will be proclaimed Blessed by the Father.


Onward in defense of the truth!


This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.


I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbW8M8ABH8Q

Keywords
christiancatholicpaincalvarystrengthvirgin maryvisionarypersecutedhumiliatedour ladyqueen of peacepedro regisquo vadisdo not retreatno victory without the crosslessons of the pastdefend jesusdefend the churchbad shepherdsbe righteous
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