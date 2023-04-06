Did Biden Admit He’s Behind Trump’s Prosecution? - Jimmy Dore

I'm sharing this video from, 'The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube with most of description.

President Joe Biden says some pretty odd things, sometimes revealing perhaps more than he means to about high-level machinations going on behind the scenes at the White House. Most recently he said that Donald Trump would not be “allowed to take power” by becoming President. Why do you think he put it that way rather than simply insisting that he would beat Trump in the 2024 presidential election?

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger puzzle over Biden’s curious phrasing while also noting the curious personnel moves between the White House and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

