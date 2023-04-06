Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Did Biden Admit He’s Behind Trump’s Prosecution? - Jimmy Dore
110 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

I'm sharing this video from, 'The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube with most of description.

President Joe Biden says some pretty odd things, sometimes revealing perhaps more than he means to about high-level machinations going on behind the scenes at the White House. Most recently he said that Donald Trump would not be “allowed to take power” by becoming President. Why do you think he put it that way rather than simply insisting that he would beat Trump in the 2024 presidential election?

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger puzzle over Biden’s curious phrasing while also noting the curious personnel moves between the White House and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...
Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_doreFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...

WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com

Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano

on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib

About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket