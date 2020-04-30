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Papaya Grafting Technique ( stone graft )
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17 views • April 30, 2020
In this video I conduct grafting experiment on papaya.The result does not yet shown weather papaya grafting beneficial. In the last video I conduct papaya
air layering propagation. It work so nice and good result. and this grafting video have have another update the possible result.
air layering propagation. It work so nice and good result. and this grafting video have have another update the possible result.
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