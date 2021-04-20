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FIX NOISY PS4 | Clean Cooling Fan & Hard Drive Area | ROOKIE VERSION
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21 views • April 20, 2021
If you have been wondering and/or have been concerned about your Sony PS4 suddenly making loud noises reminiscent of that of a jet-plane taking off or flying noisily above in the skies, then this video may help out in remedying the noisy situation you may find yourself in regarding your Playstation 4 console. The contents of this video may even save your PS4 from overheating and cutting out!
So, in this video we use a selection of tools, including two TORX security screwdrivers, a small Philips screwdriver, canned compressed air, a couple of soft paintbrushes and other bits and pieces to help us in our quest to resolve the noisy PS4 issue!
As you may have noticed from the title of this video already, this is the 'rookie' version and you could class this method as the easy way to fix the noise problem coming from the PS4. Am advanced version will be uploaded to the channel at some point.
The PS4 model in this video is CUH-116A.
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oGoDeal Tr9 T9 T9H Torx Security Screwdriver for PS4,Xbox One and Xbox One X Repair: https://amzn.to/3n675zh
E.Durable T8 T8H Torx Screwdriver, TR8 Security Screwdriver Set for Xbox One,Xbox 360 Controller,PS3, PS4 and Wireless Controller,MacBook Repair, S2 Steel (Torx T8): https://amzn.to/3n1w9ra
13pcs Torx Security Screwdriver Repair Tool Kit T2 T3 T4 T5 T6H T8H T10H Phillips 1.5 2.0 Screwdrivers S2 Steel For Xbox One Xbox 360 Controller PS3 PS4: https://amzn.to/3exOatt
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Amazon Storefront:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
So, in this video we use a selection of tools, including two TORX security screwdrivers, a small Philips screwdriver, canned compressed air, a couple of soft paintbrushes and other bits and pieces to help us in our quest to resolve the noisy PS4 issue!
As you may have noticed from the title of this video already, this is the 'rookie' version and you could class this method as the easy way to fix the noise problem coming from the PS4. Am advanced version will be uploaded to the channel at some point.
The PS4 model in this video is CUH-116A.
Amazon Affiliate Links:
5 Star Air Duster Can HFC Free Compressed Gas Flammable 400ml: https://amzn.to/2QIgMYE
oGoDeal Tr9 T9 T9H Torx Security Screwdriver for PS4,Xbox One and Xbox One X Repair: https://amzn.to/3n675zh
E.Durable T8 T8H Torx Screwdriver, TR8 Security Screwdriver Set for Xbox One,Xbox 360 Controller,PS3, PS4 and Wireless Controller,MacBook Repair, S2 Steel (Torx T8): https://amzn.to/3n1w9ra
13pcs Torx Security Screwdriver Repair Tool Kit T2 T3 T4 T5 T6H T8H T10H Phillips 1.5 2.0 Screwdrivers S2 Steel For Xbox One Xbox 360 Controller PS3 PS4: https://amzn.to/3exOatt
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Amazon Storefront:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
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