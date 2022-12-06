Weird News of the Day, December 6, 2022 - Balenciaga, the Respect for Marriage Act, etc.

In this video, we talk about the Balenciaga ads, the "Respect for Marriage Act," Putin's controversial morality ban, the Disney+ "Santa Clauses" "We Love You Satan" kind of humor, the Satanist who spills the beans about energy harvesting, manifesting their gods (portal opening) and bum sex, and Chinese scientist's experiments with 'vampire' energy transfer from the blood of the young.





