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Up Next: Cyber Attack On Electric Grid & SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028
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171 views • April 11, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Most washed body part 2020 - https://twitter.com/nicola1charles/status/1380042281516867585
Event 201 - https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/
Planned take down of electric grid - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/cyberattack-simulation/
Covid plan - http://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf
Johns Hopkins SPARS project - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028 - https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/spars-pandemic-scenario-copy.pdf
V-Max - https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005621/en/SGI-DNA-Launches-Vmax%E2%84%A2-X2-Innovative-Product-Competent
CoroVax - https://www.jefferson.edu/about/news-and-events/2020/4/a-new-coronavirus-vaccine-designed-to-meet-a-global-demand.html
Gates & Soros on disinformation - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-09-bill-gates-george-soros-organization-policing-disinformation.html
Canada launches vaccine propaganda campaign - https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2021/03/government-of-canada-launches-vaccine-community-innovation-challenge-to-support-increased-vaccine-confidence.html
What's Her Face Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntYdAvltNOM
UK wants proof to drink - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79661/report-brits-at-bars-will-have-to-register-on-government-tracking-app-hand-over.html
Top ten covid mask states all run by dems - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1380584263838363649
Incompetent idiots want to give money to stay out - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-border-exclusive-idUSKBN2BW2L1
What changed Potatohead? - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-creates-federal-commission-to-overhaul-the-supreme-court/
Twitter is evil - https://endsexualexploitation.org/articles/statement-second-survivor-of-child-sexual-abuse-sues-twitter/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1380234614669672450
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Most washed body part 2020 - https://twitter.com/nicola1charles/status/1380042281516867585
Event 201 - https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/
Planned take down of electric grid - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/cyberattack-simulation/
Covid plan - http://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf
Johns Hopkins SPARS project - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028 - https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/spars-pandemic-scenario-copy.pdf
V-Max - https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005621/en/SGI-DNA-Launches-Vmax%E2%84%A2-X2-Innovative-Product-Competent
CoroVax - https://www.jefferson.edu/about/news-and-events/2020/4/a-new-coronavirus-vaccine-designed-to-meet-a-global-demand.html
Gates & Soros on disinformation - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-09-bill-gates-george-soros-organization-policing-disinformation.html
Canada launches vaccine propaganda campaign - https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2021/03/government-of-canada-launches-vaccine-community-innovation-challenge-to-support-increased-vaccine-confidence.html
What's Her Face Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntYdAvltNOM
UK wants proof to drink - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79661/report-brits-at-bars-will-have-to-register-on-government-tracking-app-hand-over.html
Top ten covid mask states all run by dems - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1380584263838363649
Incompetent idiots want to give money to stay out - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-border-exclusive-idUSKBN2BW2L1
What changed Potatohead? - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-creates-federal-commission-to-overhaul-the-supreme-court/
Twitter is evil - https://endsexualexploitation.org/articles/statement-second-survivor-of-child-sexual-abuse-sues-twitter/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1380234614669672450
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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