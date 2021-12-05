WOW N.B. “WINTER ACTION PLAN” INCLUDES ALLOWING GROCERY STORES TO BAN THE UNVAXXED FROM BUYING FOOD!

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pressfortruth
Vaccine mandates were only supposed to be for non essential services but that will soon be a thing of the past as New Brunswick is now introducing new rules that would allow grocery stores to have the option of checking vaccine passports and barring anyone who is unvaccinated! These new Draconian measures will continue into spring of next year effecting thousands of people who are simply not willing to go along with this experimental global inoculation program. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest vaccine mandate news which viewers of this channel should not be surprised by while also explaining the importance of having a self sustainable garden moving forward as a way to protect yourself and your family from tyrants who want you jabbed at all costs.
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1466877465733783557
https://www.narcity.com/justin-trudeau-took-his-7-year-old-kid-to-get-a-vaccine-dose-asked-parents-to-do-the-same
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KH-a8QpMb70/
https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/new-brunswick-to-enter-level-one-of-covid-19-winter-plan-at-midnight-1.5693822
https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
https://pressfortruth.ca/mandatory-vaccinations-coming-to-a-school-near-you/
https://pressfortruth.ca/pro-vaccine-campaign-exposed/
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-government-wants-mandatory-vaccines-for-your-children-what-you-need-to-know/
https://pressfortruth.ca/health-canada-to-receive-90-big-pharma-funding-emergency-rooms-closed-they-want-your-kids-vaxxed/