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Heart to Heart Part Four - Receiving God's Promises
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God's plans and purposes for our life are revealed in His promises in the scriptures, so I searched the scriptures and found 222 amazing promises to the righteous. Then I studied the original Hebrew and Greek words to amplify the meanings of each promise and grouped them into 16 categories and summarized each category. This 45-minute message shares my findings, as recorded in my book, Remnant. Yet, all these great promises are no help to us unless we know how to receive them, which is the purpose for this message. For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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