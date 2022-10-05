NS2 Pipeline Puncture. What about the environmental impact, wheres the cleanup crews



Ukrainian Navy Divers Receive Training on Unmanned Underwater Vehicleshttps://www.bitchute.com/video/bB5lrQdQ89Jc/





Scott Ritter, Nord Stream Sabotage, US Would be Convicted by Circumstantial Evidence in Court

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FO8Xb2HvozQG/





Pepe Escobar, US Involvement in Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Can't be Excluded

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g9mZiaYaYxH5/









Somalian Pirates Justified Retaliation, While the World Ignores Their Plight

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4WUAhwGpBxX/





CrossTalk Returning to Russia, What Happen Now After Overwhelming Approved Referendum

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IFSN251QJcHs/





Ukraine Referendum Election Final Results to Join Russia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9STLVeMBUObu/





What is Going to Happen After Eastern Ukraine’s Referendum Election to Join Russia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/D8GjVvwNt7wI/









Russia will always be Russia’: Putin’s full speech on accession of former Ukrainian territories

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QQUqDYU3OAa9/





Google has suspended me from all their products, and Vimeo, Patreon, Rumble, Odysee, brandnewtube. Subscribestar won’t approve my profile,

I must of been right on,

subscribe to my other channels,





bit chute,

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/





ugetube.com,

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist









ceflex.org

https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist





Brighteon,

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist





153news.net, 153news.to

https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist





Before It’s News,

https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=143042









The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/