NS2 Pipeline Puncture. What about the environmental impact, wheres the cleanup crews
Ukrainian Navy Divers Receive Training on Unmanned Underwater Vehicleshttps://www.bitchute.com/video/bB5lrQdQ89Jc/
Scott Ritter, Nord Stream Sabotage, US Would be Convicted by Circumstantial Evidence in Court
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FO8Xb2HvozQG/
Pepe Escobar, US Involvement in Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Can't be Excluded
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g9mZiaYaYxH5/
Somalian Pirates Justified Retaliation, While the World Ignores Their Plight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4WUAhwGpBxX/
CrossTalk Returning to Russia, What Happen Now After Overwhelming Approved Referendum
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IFSN251QJcHs/
Ukraine Referendum Election Final Results to Join Russia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9STLVeMBUObu/
What is Going to Happen After Eastern Ukraine’s Referendum Election to Join Russia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D8GjVvwNt7wI/
Russia will always be Russia’: Putin’s full speech on accession of former Ukrainian territories
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QQUqDYU3OAa9/
