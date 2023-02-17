Upcycling the Feedbags to Totes....

Just showing the ways that you can up-cycle feed sacks and practical use. We love using these bags at the store and we often get asked where we got them. I will show a few links below on the different ways to keep them out of the trash bin and land fill. As a bonus, you get to see all of the help I have in doing this process. One size doesn't fit all...keep exploring your abilities to create a unique bag of your own.
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/15903404926203852/ https://www.pinterest.com/pin/27514247714693347/
Be creative and enjoy the process! Slow is fast. Trust me.
