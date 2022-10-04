CENSORSHIP OF CALIFORNIA DOCTORS WILL BACKFIRE ⚕️ THE HEALTHY AMERICAN PEGGY HALL

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ecc+6%3A1-2&version=KJV

6:1 There is an evil which I have seen under the sun, and it is common among men:

6:2 A man to whom God hath given riches, wealth, and honour, so that he wanteth nothing for his soul of all that he desireth, yet God giveth him not power to eat thereof, but a stranger eateth it: this is vanity, and it is an evil disease.

https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html

https://marktaliano.net/video-a-final-warning-to-humanity-from-former-pfizer-chief-scientist-michael-yeadon/

Pinned by The Healthy American Peggy Hall

The Healthy American Peggy Hall

9 hours ago

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA

http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

(There is always a risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results.)

It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court -- can you help?

Prayers and financial support are SO appreciated!

If you are able, please donate to help me keep fighting:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

HOW TO WIN IN COURT:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7

SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!!

https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall

PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur

PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx

FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn

PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv

PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com

MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar

INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht

FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn

QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]

ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.

ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org

SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!