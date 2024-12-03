Martial Law: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol - part 2

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol:

"Within the next 10 days, I will eradicate anti-state forces...."

And just like that, a new Western-backed dictator is born! 2025 is going to be WILD.

Adding:

South Korean President Yoon's Approval at 25% Before Martial Law Declaration

A recent poll conducted by Yonhap shows President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating at just 25%, with 71.0% of respondents expressing negative views on his actions. This survey was conducted prior to Yoon’s declaration of martial law today.

The ruling People Power Party currently holds a 32.3% approval rating, while the opposition Democratic Party is ahead with 45.2%.

The Democratic Party, which controls the parliament, has announced it no longer recognizes Yoon as president and intends to challenge the martial law.

