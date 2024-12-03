Martial Law: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol:
"Within the next 10 days, I will eradicate anti-state forces...."
And just like that, a new Western-backed dictator is born! 2025 is going to be WILD.
Adding:
South Korean President Yoon's Approval at 25% Before Martial Law Declaration
A recent poll conducted by Yonhap shows President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating at just 25%, with 71.0% of respondents expressing negative views on his actions. This survey was conducted prior to Yoon’s declaration of martial law today.
The ruling People Power Party currently holds a 32.3% approval rating, while the opposition Democratic Party is ahead with 45.2%.
The Democratic Party, which controls the parliament, has announced it no longer recognizes Yoon as president and intends to challenge the martial law.
🐻 And a Western-backed dictator is born just like that. We didn't have that in our cards for December lol.